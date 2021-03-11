BCE (NYSE:BCE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.25% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bell, which is wholly owned by BCE, is facing challenges in its core business as the pandemic continues to affect consumer and commercial activity. These include a decline in wireless product sales and roaming volumes, media advertising demand and business customer spending. Its local lines for traditional telephony service are also seeing a decline among large customers. Moreover, the company’s huge debts are worrisome. It is reeling under pressure to meet its financial obligations. The successful implementation of BCE’s goals is the most critical factor in determining its profitability. The execution requires enhanced employee skills and more capital investments, which puts pressure on margins. However, investments for network coverage, lucrative data plans and the launch of new handsets are likely to drive its subscriber base.”

BCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.55.

BCE opened at $46.11 on Thursday. BCE has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $46.20. The company has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.02.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BCE will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in BCE by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in BCE by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in BCE by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in BCE by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

