Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decrease of 81.6% from the February 11th total of 137,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Beach Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BEPTF opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20. Beach Energy has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.57.

Beach Energy Company Profile

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

