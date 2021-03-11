Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 802,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,053 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Belden were worth $33,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BDC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Belden by 14.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Belden by 13.5% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Belden by 13.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Belden by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $298,311.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 92,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,710,415.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $165,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,258.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BDC opened at $44.81 on Wednesday. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $54.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.02.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Belden’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Belden’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.06.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

