Bellevue Asset Management LLC Buys 12,908 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCS)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCS) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF makes up 1.3% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC owned 6.66% of John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHCS traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.99. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.42. John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $38.78.

