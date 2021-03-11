Bellevue Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTF. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:UTF traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $26.45. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,750. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $27.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average is $24.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

