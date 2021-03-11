Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 375 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC cut its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 51.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in VMware by 146.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in VMware by 1.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,254 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 4.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 7.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at $28,829,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.65.

VMW traded up $2.87 on Thursday, hitting $148.71. The company had a trading volume of 10,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,886. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.14. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $161.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. Analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

