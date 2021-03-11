Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 69 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 914 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.64.

FDX traded up $8.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $268.65. 92,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,577. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.05. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66. The stock has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.