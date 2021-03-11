Bellevue Asset Management LLC Trims Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,677 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter worth $34,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Benchmark cut their target price on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.44.

BA stock traded up $8.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $253.87. The stock had a trading volume of 617,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,594,985. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $246.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.42. The firm has a market cap of $148.01 billion, a PE ratio of -31.10, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

