Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DLAKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $14.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.44. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $15.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

