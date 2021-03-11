Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 110 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 108.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $309.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $327.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.54. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LULU. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.45.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

