Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $102,000 Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 274 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in RingCentral by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in RingCentral by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,807,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in RingCentral by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,885,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in RingCentral by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $449.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.17.

RingCentral stock opened at $334.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $388.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.80. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.85 and a 52 week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.99, for a total transaction of $2,225,077.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,060,409.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.87, for a total value of $823,060.07. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,402,289.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,440 shares of company stock worth $27,400,826 in the last ninety days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

