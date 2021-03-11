Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $88,000 Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of SPG opened at $114.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $121.31. The stock has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.55.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.