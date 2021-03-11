Berry Group LLC Buys New Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Berry Group LLC acquired a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Square by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.87, for a total transaction of $21,687,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total value of $278,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,221 shares in the company, valued at $38,661,301.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,173,030 shares of company stock worth $265,111,640 in the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SQ traded up $9.20 on Thursday, reaching $235.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,069,390. The stock has a market cap of $107.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.12 and its 200 day moving average is $201.14.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Guggenheim raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

