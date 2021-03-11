Berry Group LLC Increases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Berry Group LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 105.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Berry Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.40. 88,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,297,113. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $114.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $135.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.