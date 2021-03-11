Berry Group LLC Sells 1,751 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Berry Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.0% of Berry Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Berry Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.09. 117,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,974,686. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $91.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.73.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

