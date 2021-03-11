BEST (NYSE:BEST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.00 EPS

BEST (NYSE:BEST) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.00), Fidelity Earnings reports. BEST had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%.

NYSE BEST traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.21. 45,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,327,953. BEST has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BEST from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

