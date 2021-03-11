Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.45

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$13.45 and last traded at C$13.32, with a volume of 5700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.03.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%.

About Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK)

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

