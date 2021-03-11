Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Buys 469 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.33. The stock had a trading volume of 31,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,101. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.25. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $74.90.

