Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 534,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,191 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 16.0% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $200,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $6.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $389.86. 133,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,331,287. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $395.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $385.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.