Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 867.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.60. The stock had a trading volume of 18,143,736 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.22. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.