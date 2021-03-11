Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Has $404,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,626,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 106.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 19,623 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,391,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.49. 79,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,564. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $161.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.32.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

