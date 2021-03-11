Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Sells 1,466 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,956 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.08.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.73. The stock had a trading volume of 114,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $349.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.19. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $276.34 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $139.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

