Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Equities researchers at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Bio-Path from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

BPTH opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.02.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.21. Research analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bio-Path stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,487 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Bio-Path worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

