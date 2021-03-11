BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Announces Earnings Results

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 10.16%.

Shares of BDSI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,885,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,574. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $400.40 million, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDSI. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.46.

In other news, insider James Vollins sold 9,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $42,582.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,033.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 6,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $27,915.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,883 shares of company stock worth $266,924. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

