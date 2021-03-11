BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock Price Up 8.9%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)’s share price rose 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.94 and last traded at $35.89. Approximately 654,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 282,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.95.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $34.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $739,689.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 198,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,960,178.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 18,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $806,047.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 398,247 shares of company stock worth $16,316,850. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower House Partners LLP acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,872,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 103,276 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

