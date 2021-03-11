BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,897. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.25 and a 52 week high of $131.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. Analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $712,388.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,979,128.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 33,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,795,895 in the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

