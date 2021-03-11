Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.05

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.05 and traded as high as C$3.04. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) shares last traded at C$2.98, with a volume of 1,541,687 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cormark raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.79.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$866.96 million and a P/E ratio of -7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO)’s payout ratio is -13.59%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

