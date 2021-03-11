Bitcoin SV Price Hits $188.03 on Top Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.51 billion and $616.45 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV token can currently be purchased for $188.03 or 0.00330875 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,828.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.45 or 0.00972127 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00026271 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000797 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002674 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,674,670 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.