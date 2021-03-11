BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club have risen and outpaced the industry in the past year, owing to the company’s decent performance that continued in fourth-quarter fiscal 2020. Impressively, both the top and the bottom lines improved year over year. The quarter marked the fourth straight earnings beat. Also, the company continued to witness strong comparable club sales. The metric gained from strength in the digital channel, courtesy of increased online shopping amid the ongoing pandemic. Evidently, the company’s focus on simplifying assortments, expanding into high-demand categories, enhancing omni-channel capabilities and providing value to customers bodes well. Cumulatively, these efforts have been contributing to growth in membership signups and renewals. However, incremental costs related to COVID-19 pandemic remains a concern.”

BJ has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.14.

NYSE:BJ opened at $43.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average is $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $50.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 21,218 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $900,067.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $3,086,020.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,262,943.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,394 shares of company stock worth $5,598,494 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth about $526,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,832,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

