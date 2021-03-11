Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) PT Raised to C$4.50 at Raymond James

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its target price lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.10 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark increased their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

BDI stock opened at C$3.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.90. The company has a market cap of C$204.46 million and a P/E ratio of -58.50. Black Diamond Group has a twelve month low of C$0.90 and a twelve month high of C$3.60.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

