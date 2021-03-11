BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BL. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.10.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $114.33 on Wednesday. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.45 and a 200-day moving average of $112.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.69 and a beta of 0.95.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

