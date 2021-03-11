BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 31st

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

NYSE BGIO opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $9.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Company Profile

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

