BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

BTZ opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $15.18.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

