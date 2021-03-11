BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

BOE opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $11.19.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

