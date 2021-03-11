BlackRock Inc. Acquires 120,509 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,499,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of TrueBlue worth $102,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the third quarter worth about $125,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 170.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TrueBlue in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

In related news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $117,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,249.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue stock opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $22.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $759.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.70.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $518.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.02 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. TrueBlue’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TrueBlue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

TrueBlue Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.