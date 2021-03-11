BlackRock Inc. Has $104.99 Million Stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 286,724 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.11% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $104,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Natixis acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $9,396,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8,453.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 68,391 shares in the last quarter. Tao Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $6,103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 350.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $117.86 on Wednesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.82 and a 52-week high of $137.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.98) by $0.16. As a group, research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

