BlackRock Inc. Has $108.50 Million Holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,504,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Varex Imaging worth $108,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 91,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 168,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 60.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 40.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 47,375 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

In related news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $101,866.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at $587,025.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

VREX stock opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. Varex Imaging Co. has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average is $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.90 million, a PE ratio of -41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.97 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

