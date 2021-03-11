BlackRock Inc. Has $109.65 Million Position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,090,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.20% of Universal Electronics worth $109,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UEIC. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 324,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 135,644 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,005,000 after acquiring an additional 58,189 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $2,149,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $883,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 145,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 22,003 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

UEIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

In related news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $218,887.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Satjiv S. Chahil sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $246,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $648,438. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UEIC opened at $61.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.98 and its 200-day moving average is $48.64. The stock has a market cap of $850.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. Universal Electronics Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $63.08.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.