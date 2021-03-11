BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $26,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $34,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2,650.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $698.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $788.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $716.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $663.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

