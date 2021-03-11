BlackRock Inc. Purchases 143,193 Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,713,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 143,193 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.08% of ADTRAN worth $113,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ADTRAN by 427.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ADTRAN by 197.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in ADTRAN by 5.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Northland Securities raised their price target on ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $844.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.41 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Research analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -3,600.00%.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN).

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.