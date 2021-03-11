BlackRock Inc. Purchases 55,703 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,678,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $111,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 247.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. 52.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.81. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $17.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Laureate Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

