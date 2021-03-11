BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,475,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305,310 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $115,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,288,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 951,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,731,000 after purchasing an additional 428,208 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,106,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 256,160 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,822,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,217,000 after buying an additional 219,528 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 9,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $140,810.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 776,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,514,783.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,681 shares of company stock worth $248,399. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KPTI. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

Shares of KPTI opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $856.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

