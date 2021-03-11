BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE BYM opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.62.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

