BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (MUC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

