BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

MUE stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $13.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

