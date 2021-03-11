BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) Short Interest Up 1,350.0% in February

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 1,350.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MYF opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $14.57.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 123,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 62,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund was formed in February 28, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.