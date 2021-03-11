BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

MYJ opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.14. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

