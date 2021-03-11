BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,218 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,026,000 after acquiring an additional 73,040 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 142,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,215 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock opened at $34.78 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. This is a boost from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

In other BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II news, VP Jonathan Diorio purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.39 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia Egan purchased 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $58,256.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,685.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.