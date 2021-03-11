BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BBN)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

BBN stock opened at $24.60 on Thursday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.04.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

