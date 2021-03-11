Blair William & Co. IL Buys New Stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 215,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 166,268 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 280.2% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 99,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 73,460 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 31.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,468,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,468,000 after purchasing an additional 352,822 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPEI stock opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.99. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $20.70.

